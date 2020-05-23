  • SENSEX
Railways red faced as Gorakhpur-bound train reaches Rourkela

Updated : May 23, 2020 04:34 PM IST

31 lakh migrant workers on board 2,317 Shramik Special trains were transported to their home states since May 1, almost seven lakh more than the initial projection of 24 lakh.
It is for the first time in the history of railway operations in India that the route of a moving train was changed without informing the passengers.
Western Railway Spokesperson Ravindra Bhakar in a statement said, "It is to inform that Vasai Road-Gorakhpur Shramik Special train which departed on May 21 was to run on Kalyan-Jalgoan-Bhusaval-Khandwa-Itarsi-Jabalpur-Manikpur route but this train will go to Gorakhpur by diverted route via Bilaspur (SECR), Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Adra, Asansol (ER) due to heavy traffic congestion on existing routes."
