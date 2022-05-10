In a bid to make the journey of mothers travelling with infants more comfortable, the Indian Railways has introduced foldable baby berths on select trains.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day this Sunday, the special arrangement was introduced by the Lucknow and Delhi division of the Northern Railway zone as a pilot project in AC three-tier B4 coach of Superfast Express Lucknow Mail 12230, The Times of India reported. As per the new arrangement, an extra small berth has been added to the lower berth, which is being dubbed as the 'baby berth'.

Lucknow division divisional railway manager (DRM) took to Twitter to announce the initiative.

“Happy Mother’s Day. A baby berth has been introduced in Coach no 194129/ B4, berth no 12 & 60 in Lucknow Mail, to facilitate mothers traveling with their baby," the tweet read.

On Mother's Day, Lucknow Divn of N.Rly. introduced a baby berth on experimental basis in Coach No.194129/B4, berth No 12 & 60. This will facilitate mothers travelling with their babies. The fitted baby seat is foldable & secured with a stopper. @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/4jNEtchuVh— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) May 9, 2022

What are the dimensions?

The baby berth is 770 mm long, 255 mm wide and 76.2 mm in height, divisional mechanical engineer of Lucknow division Atul Singh told TOI. The seat comes with straps to secure the baby on the moving train, the officer said. When not in use, the baby berth can be secured with a stopper, he added.

How to use it

To use the berth, passengers need to unlock the stopper and rotate it to bring it to the same level as the lower berth. The adjustable seat comes with a slider which needs to be locked to secure the berth. The Railways has also provided a side-supporting railing that needs to be unfolded before the berth can be used, NDTV reported.

Citizens lauded the national transporter’s efforts on social media, and also asked about the method to book a baby berth online.

Can we book online?

At present, there is no mechanism to book baby berths online for women travelling with infants, Lucknow division DRM Suresh Kumar Sapra told TOI. However, mothers can approach the on-board train ticket examiner to exchange their seat with a passenger who has been allotted berth with the baby seats, he said.

The Indian Railways is awaiting passenger feedback for the project. If the initiative receives a positive response, there will be baby berths in all trains, Sapra said.