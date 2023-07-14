Three trains heading to Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala will be stopping at additional stations from July 15. The new stoppages will come into effect from July 15.

For the convenience of passengers travelling to southern states, the Indian Railways has added more stoppages to various trains. The new stoppages will come into effect from July 15 and they have been added on an experimental basis, according to railway authorities.

List of trains with additional stoppages

1. Hyderabad Deccan Nampally-Hazrat Nizamuddin Dakshin Express:

The 12721/12722 Hyderabad Deccan Nampally-Hazrat Nizamuddin Dakshin Express will have an additional stoppage at the Jammikunta railway station.

The train will now arrive at Jammikunta station at 01:44 hrs and will leave at 01:45 hrs.

The new timing and stoppage will come into effect from July 16.

On its return journey from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Hyderabad Deccan Nampally, the train will arrive at Jammikunta station at 23:19 hrs and leave at 23:20 hrs.

The Dakshin Express operates on all days of the week departing from Hyderabad Deccan railway station at 23:00 hrs. It covers a distance of 1676 kilometres in 28 hours and 40 minutes.

2. 12611/12622 MGR Chennai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Garib Rath Express:

The MGR Chennai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Garib Rath Express train will have an additional stop at the Warangal station starting on July 15.

The Garib Rath train will arrive at Warangal at 14:12 hrs and will depart from the station at 14:14 hrs.

The MGR Chennai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Garib Rath Express operates only once a week, on Saturdays. It covers a distance of 2,180 kilometres in 28 hours and 30 minutes. Earlier, the train halted at nine stations and with the addition it will stop at 10 stations.

3. 12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Mangala Express:

The Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Mangala Express has been provided with an extra stoppage at the Quilandi (Koyilandi) railway station. Starting from July 15, it will arrive at the Quilandi station at 3:09 hrs and will depart at 3:10 hrs.

The Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Mangala Express runs on all days of the week covering a distance of 3,066 kilometres in 50 hours and 20 minutes.