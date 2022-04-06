Radisson Hotel Group announces new brand in India

Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday announced the launch of a new brand extension in India, Radisson Individuals Retreat, and expects to open "a few" properties this calendar year.

The new brand, which is specifically tailored for the Indian market, will be a collection of upper-upscale luxury lifestyle retreats with 25-50 rooms, Zubin Saxena, Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Vice-President of Operations, South Asia Pacific, said.

"We are assessing around 10 properties and expect to open a few in this calendar year," he added.

"Radisson Individuals Retreats exemplifies the future of hospitality, where stays are authentic, sustainable and offer experiences and unique locations that reflect the essence of their destination. It also highlights the strength and underlying confidence in our brands, which we have worked diligently to build and maintain over many years," said Katerina Giannouka, President of Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

The hospitality group is looking at 50 Radisson Individuals Retreats in the next five years, she added. At present, Radisson Hotel Group operates 106 hotels and resorts in India, covering seven of its industry-leading brands in all parts of the country.

The group has unveiled plans to more than double its Indian footprint, with 148 hotels and resorts to be added by 2025.