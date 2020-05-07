  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Travel
Travel

Post-lockdown plan: Odisha govt to focus on domestic tourism

Updated : May 07, 2020 07:36 PM IST

Odisha Tourism will hold roadshows in major cities of neighbouring states and in tier-II cities across the country, to attract domestic tourists.
On lifting of lockdown, there could be liaison with financial institutions for all possible support to the industry players.
Post-lockdown plan: Odisha govt to focus on domestic tourism

You May Also Like

Tata Motors shelves plan to raise Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs

Tata Motors shelves plan to raise Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs

Railways says 163 shramik special trains operated so far, over 1.60 lakh migrants ferried

Railways says 163 shramik special trains operated so far, over 1.60 lakh migrants ferried

Air France-KLM report $1.9 billion in losses in Q1

Air France-KLM report $1.9 billion in losses in Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement