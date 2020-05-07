Travel Post-lockdown plan: Odisha govt to focus on domestic tourism Updated : May 07, 2020 07:36 PM IST Odisha Tourism will hold roadshows in major cities of neighbouring states and in tier-II cities across the country, to attract domestic tourists. On lifting of lockdown, there could be liaison with financial institutions for all possible support to the industry players. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365