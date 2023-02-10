Mumbai: PM Modi flags off 2 Vande Bharat trains, calls them 'reflection of India's speed, scale'

While in town, Modi will also inaugurate the Mumbai campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy of the Dawoodi Bohra community later today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off two Vande Bharat trains from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The two routes connected the city of Mumbai to Shirdi and Solapur, respectively.

The routes were inaugurated by the prime minister alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. They connect financial centres like Mumbai and Pune to centres of devotion, Modi said.

For the first time ever, two Vande Bharat trains embarked on their maiden journeys simultaneously today, Modi said. Furthermore, today marked the 10th such semi-high-speed train being launched by the government.

Starting off his remarks with a few lines in Marathi, Modi said that the Vande Bharat trains reflect the "speed and scale" of India. The new trains will benefit college students, farmers, devotees and other travellers by providing them a hassle-free journey, he said.

“The projects inaugurated today will bring ease of living to the citizens of Mumbai,” Modi said.

He lauded the Union Budget 2023 for its allocation to railway projects which will help transform the transportation system and improve quality of life for Indian citizens.

"Every rupee spent on infrastructure brings new opportunities to businesses and generates employment,” Modi added.

Tweeting about the inauguration of the educational institute on Thursday, Modi said he was certain the new campus would provide a "futuristic learning environment" to students.

Traffic in Mumbai was diverted in the Colaba, Regal Junction, and P D'Mello Road areas from 2 pm to 4 pm while Modi was at CSMT. Movement of vehicles was affected from 4 pm to 6 pm on the Domestic airport to Marol road.

The prime minister was in Lucknow earlier today where he gave an address at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 alongside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and industrialists Mukesh Ambani, KM Birla and Anand Mahindra.