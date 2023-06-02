PM Modi to flag off Goa’s first Vande Bharat train on June 3 — check route, timing, other details

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express will be the fastest train connecting Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Madgaon. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will attend the event at the Madgaon railway station, while PM Modi will wave the green flag virtually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the first Vande Bharat Express of Goa from the Madgaon railway station on Saturday, June 3, as per an official release. The semi high-speed train will cover a distance of 586 km between Madgaon and Mumbai, in under eight hours. The train will be the 19th Vande Bharat Express of the country and the fourth one to operate from Mumbai.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will attend the event at the Madgaon railway station.

PM Modi will signal the green flag via video conferencing around 10.45 am and the train is expected to arrive in Mumbai around 6.30 pm, PTI reported.

The new Goa Vande Bharat Express will be the fastest train connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Madgaon. Regular train service is expected to start from next week. With an average speed of 75 kmph, the train will cover a distance of 586 km in seven hours and 50 minutes from both sides.

Earlier, during a trial run of the train conducted on May 16, it completed the journey between CSMT and Madgaon in approximately seven hours.

The Vande Bharat Express is expected to help to improve connectivity between Goa and Mumbai, and boost tourism in the coastal state.

The train will have eight coaches in contrast to the standard 16 coach configuration.

Currently, the Vande Bharat trains running on the CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi, CSMT-Solapur, and Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad routes are of the 16-coach configuration.

Route and timings

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week barring Friday.

The official timetable of the Vande Bharat train has not been released yet. However, the train is likely to depart from CSMT at 5.25 am and reach Madgaon at 1.15 pm, Livemint reported citing railway officials.

The train is likely to make seven stops in its journey. The seven stations include Dadar, Ratnagiri, Kankawali, Thane, Panvel, Khed, and Thivim.

Earlier, PM Modi flagged off Assam's first Vande Bharat Express train on May 29, which will operate between Guwahati and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.