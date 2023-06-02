PM Modi to flag off Goa’s first Vande Bharat train on June 3 — check route, timing, other details

English
hometravel NewsPM Modi to flag off Goa’s first Vande Bharat train on June 3 — check route, timing, other details

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 2, 2023 5:16:52 PM IST (Updated)

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express will be the fastest train connecting Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Madgaon. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will attend the event at the Madgaon railway station, while PM Modi will wave the green flag virtually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the first Vande Bharat Express of Goa from the Madgaon railway station on Saturday, June 3, as per an official release. The semi high-speed train will cover a distance of 586 km between Madgaon and Mumbai, in under eight hours. The train will be the 19th Vande Bharat Express of the country and the fourth one to operate from Mumbai.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will attend the event at the Madgaon railway station.


PM Modi will signal the green flag via video conferencing around 10.45 am and the train is expected to arrive in Mumbai around 6.30 pm, PTI reported.

