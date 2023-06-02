PM Modi to flag off Goa’s first Vande Bharat train on June 3 — check route, timing, other details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the first Vande Bharat Express of Goa from the Madgaon railway station on Saturday, June 3, as per an official release. The semi high-speed train will cover a distance of 586 km between Madgaon and Mumbai, in under eight hours. The train will be the 19th Vande Bharat Express of the country and the fourth one to operate from Mumbai.