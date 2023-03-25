PM Modi inaugurates KR Puram-Whitefield stretch of Bengaluru Metro Phase II | Check details

KR Puram-Whitefield stretch is the first phase of the KR Puram-Baiyappanahalli line and there are 12 stations on this corridor. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited recently decided to rename six stations on the Whitefield-KR Puram metro line.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a new stretch of the Bengaluru Metro Phase II project in Karnataka on Saturday. It was the 13.71 km stretch from Krishnarajapuram to the Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro Line of the Reach-1 extension project at Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro Station.

This stretch is the first phase of the KR Puram-Baiyappanahalli line and there are 12 stations on this corridor. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) recently decided to rename six stations on the Whitefield-KR Puram metro line.

BMRCL has rechristened KR Puram as Krishnarajapuram, Kadugodi as Kadugodi Tree Park, Hoodi Junction as Hoodi, Channasandra as Hopefarm Channasandra, Mahadevapura as Singayyappanapalya, and Whitefield as Whitefield (Kadugodi). BMRCL has renamed these stations so that the new names reflect local landmarks and culture.

The KR Puram-Whitefield section, built at a cost of around Rs 4,250 crore, will reduce the travel time to 24 minutes, which otherwise used to take over an hour by road. The stretch will benefit as many as 3 lakh passengers, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation.

Namma Metro plans to run trains on the Whitefield line at a frequency of 10 minutes between KR Puram and Whitefield. BMRCL will deploy five sets of trains (six coaches each) to provide services between the two points.

Once the entire line becomes operational, the footfall on this corridor is expected to rise exponentially as it connects the IT corridor Whitefield to other parts of the city.

The BMRCL has signed an agreement with Information Technology Park Limited (ITPL) to provide direct access from the concourse level of Pattandur Agrahara metro station to International Tech Park Bengaluru (ITPB). This will make commuting very convenient for lakhs of travellers.

PM Modi, during his visit to Bengaluru, also inaugurated the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR).

The SMSIMSR, which will start functioning this year, will provide quality medical education and medical care at affordable prices.

PM Modi’s visit to poll-bound Karnataka comes close on the heels of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state. In the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly polls, many political bigwigs are expected to visit Bengaluru and campaign in the city.