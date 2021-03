Platform ticket prices for railway stations across the country have been hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 30. The Railways Ministry said that the move was a "temporary" measure to prevent overcrowding at stations and would curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Ministry of Railways issued a notification and said that crowd control at various stations was the responsibility of the respective divisional railway managers (DRMs).

"Deterring more persons to visit the station, the platform ticket charges are increased from time to time after assessing the ground situation. The power to change charges of the platform tickets has been delegated to the DRMs," the notification said.

The ministry added that this has been in practice for many years and is used occasionally as a short-term crowd control measure. Last month, the ministry had hiked ticket rates of short-distance passenger trains in an effort to discourage people from travelling unnecessarily.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had increased platform ticket prices of certain key stations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to Rs 50. The move was taken to prevent over-crowding at railway stations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The new rate came into effect on February 24 and will remain in effective until June 15.

The Railways is running only specific trains since the easing of the coronavirus-triggered lockdowns. Long-distance trains were started first, followed by short-distance passenger trains.

Fares of the trains were fixed on par with the price of unreserved tickets of mail and express trains for the same distance, the Ministry of Railways said.