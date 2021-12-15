Planning your year-end vacay? Check these offers on flight, hotel bookings

As the holiday season begins, online travel companies are luring travellers with a host of offers and discounts.

On easemytrip portal, Standard Chartered Bank is offering up to 25 percent off on flight and hotel bookings to domestic and international destinations. The booking period is between December 4 and 31. The bank is giving a year-ender offer of 12 percent discount on all domestic flights up to Rs 2,021 and 10 percent off on international flights up to Rs 7,500.

Similarly, Kotak Bank has started a ‘winter save sale’ on bookings from December 14 to 18. Customers can avail a 12 percent discount up to Rs 3,000 on domestic flight bookings. The minimum booking amount is Rs 5,000. Kotak Bank debit and credit card users can get 10 percent off up to Rs 10,000 on international flight bookings of Rs 10,000 and above. The bank is also providing 45 percent discount on domestic and international hotel bookings.

Goibibo is offering up to Rs 2,000 off on domestic flight bookings from December 15. The offer is valid for all flights and has no minimum booking value.

The Cleartrip portal is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 5,000 on all domestic flight bookings till December 31. Customers can enjoy an additional 4 percent cashback from Axis Bank by booking flights with Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. Cleartrip is also offering up to Rs 25,000 off on all international flights above Rs 10,000 for booking before December 31.

ICICI Bank card users can get 15 percent off on domestic and international flight bookings on the Cleartrip portal on bookings from December 15 to 24. The bank is offering 25 percent discount on domestic hotel bookings and 30 percent discount on international hotel bookings.

Yatra.com is giving up to Rs 1,100 off on domestic flights booked with HDFC credit cards every Wednesday till December 29.