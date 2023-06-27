Heavy rain has caused road blockages on Highways in many parts of Himachal Pradesh. The state tourism department has advised the tourists to strictly follow the guides for trekking routes because of traffic congestion, as the primary concern is the safety of tourists venturing onto unguided treks

The Himachal Tourism and Civil Aviation Department on Monday issued an advisory suggesting that tourists travelling to the state prioritise their safety in view of the heavy rain seen in many parts of the state.

“Due to the heavy rainfall experienced in various parts of Himachal Pradesh, the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation urges tourists to prioritise their safety when planning a visit to the state”, the Tourism Department said in an official statement, ANI reported.

RS Bali, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, advised the tourists to check the website of the State Disaster Management Authority before planning a visit to Himachal Pradesh.

“The past 24 hours have witnessed substantial rainfall in HP, resulting in landslides on multiple routes leading to tourist destinations. As a result, tourists are advised to check the website of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) at https://hpsdma.nic.in before visiting,” Bali told ANI.

Bali further advised the tourists to strictly follow the guides for trekking routes because of traffic congestion, as the primary concern is the safety of tourists venturing onto unguided treks. He also alerted the tourists who are already in the state to be cautioned while approaching rivers and hilly areas.

According to Bali, tourists should also gather information regarding road conditions before moving to any spot. In addition to this, Bali has specifically urged tourists to ensure that the GPS function on their phones is enabled.

He also suggested that travellers avoid driving while it's raining or there is mist or even fog and make the most of their stay and travel experience in the hills.

Heavy rain lashed many parts of Himachal Pradesh in the last two days leading to flooding and road blockades. Tandi-Killar State Highway-26 in Dared Nala in Lahaul- Spiti has been blocked due to flash floods.

“Himachal Pradesh: Tandi-Killer State Highway-26 has been blocked this morning due to a flash flood in Dared Nala: District Disaster Management Authority Lahaul- Spiti,” SDRF said.

Meanwhile , the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in many states across India till June 30. The weather agency also predicted thunderstorms with lighting in many parts due to the advancing monsoon.

In Uttarakhand, the State Forecast & Warning Department has issued an alert for Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal districts, which are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming five days.