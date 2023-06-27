CNBC TV18
Planning to visit Himachal Pradesh this Monsoon? Must read this advisory by State Tourism Department

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 27, 2023 1:58:36 PM IST (Published)

Heavy rain has caused road blockages on Highways in many parts of Himachal Pradesh. The state tourism department has advised the tourists to strictly follow the guides for trekking routes because of traffic congestion, as the primary concern is the safety of tourists venturing onto unguided treks

The Himachal Tourism and Civil Aviation Department on Monday issued an advisory suggesting that tourists travelling to the state prioritise their safety in view of the heavy rain seen in many parts of the state.

“Due to the heavy rainfall experienced in various parts of Himachal Pradesh, the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation urges tourists to prioritise their safety when planning a visit to the state”, the Tourism Department said in an official statement, ANI reported.
RS Bali, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, advised the tourists to check the website of the State Disaster Management Authority before planning a visit to Himachal Pradesh.
