Planning an yearend holiday in Goa? Check out these packages from IRCTC

IRCTC has introduces special Christmas Packages for exclusive tours of Goa.

Yearend is the best time to relax on the serene beach of Goa. If you are planning a winter vacation with family, then the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of Indian Railways, has the perfect Christmas and yearend Goa tour packages for you.

Here is a look at the Goa tours from IRTC that you can go for before January 1, 2023.

Christmas Special Goa Getaway (EHA018A) Kolkata: Starting from Rs 38,150

Departure will be from Kolkata Airport by designated flight on December 22. The tour package includes North Goa sightseeing covering Fort Aguada, Candolim Beach, Baga Beach, Anjuna Beach, and Vagator Beach.

South Goa sightseeing covering Basilica of Bom Jesus, Se Cathedral, Dona Paula, Colva Beach, and Varca Beach. The package also brings a chance to enjoy a boat cruise on river Mandovi (guest's own cost and arrangement).

Christmas Special Go Goa Air Package Ex-Ranchi (EHA049): Starting from Rs 37,100

Departure for the tour will be from Ranchi, as per the scheduled flight on December 22.

The package includes a North Goa sightseeing covering fort Aguada, Candolim Beach, Baga Beach, Anjuna Beach, and Vagator Beach.

South Goa sightseeing covering of Basilica of Bom Jesus, Se Cathedral, Dona Paula, Colva Beach, Varca Beach and a chance to enjoy a boat cruise on river Mandovi (guest own cost and arrangement).

Christmas in Goa (EGA013A) Guwahati: Starting from Rs 40,900

Departure for the tour will be from Guwahati Airport as per reporting time on December 22. The package includes North Goa sightseeing covering, Kalungute Beach, Ajuna Beach, Waga Beach, and Fort Aguada.

And South Goa Sightseeing covering, Mangueshi Temple, Old Goa Churches, Miramar Beach, Dona Paula Beach, followed by River Cruise on the Mandavi River (guest's own cost).

Amazing Goa Air Package (NLA72) Lucknow: Starting from Rs 26,880

Departure for the tour will be from Lucknow Airport on December 10. The package includes South Goa sightseeing covering, the Basilica of Bom Jesus Chruch Old Goa, the Catholic Church of St. Francis of Assisi, and Miramar Beach.

North Goa sightseeing covering, Aguada Fort, Sinquerim Beach, Candolim Beach and an evening visit at Baga Beach

All Packages Include:

Air Tickets

Accommodation

Sightseeing in a tourist vehicle as per the itinerary.

4 Breakfast and 4 Dinner meals

Assistance at all arrival and departure points.

Transport and luxury taxes.

All applicable taxes.

All Package Exclusions:

Increase in airfare.

Mandovi River Boat Cruise charges.

Activities on day 4 (shopping and leisure)

Lunch on all days.

In-flight meals.

Increase in Airport taxes, fuel surcharge, etc.

Meals are pre-set and a choice of menu is not available.

Charges for airline seat preference and selection.

Any expenses of personal nature other than the inclusions.

Guide Service.

Any portage at hotels, tips, mineral water, telephone charges, any still / video camera fees, entrance fees for monuments and any activities suggested in the itinerary.

Any additional meals/en route meals, sightseeing and activities and anything not mentioned in the inclusions.