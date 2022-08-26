Planning a Ladakh trip? Here are 5 IRCTC tour packages for Sept with rates & dates

By CNBCTV18.com

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering special Leh-Ladakh tour packages for the month of September. The packages include 6-night-7-day tour covering all the main attractions such as Leh, ShamValley, Nubra, Pangong and Turtuk. Those who wish to travel to the ‘land of the passes’ and enjoy Nature in its unspoiled splendour — at fairly reasonable rates — can check the following tour packages.

Discover Leh-Ladakh ex-Kolkata

The 6-night-7-day Ladakh tour package offer by IRCTC will take travellers by flight from Kolkata to Delhi and then to Leh. Travellers will return to Kolkata via Delhi. The tour covers places like Sham Valley, Leh, Nubra, Turtuk and Pangong. Tickets are available for September 11-17, September 17-23 and September 23-29. The price of the package is Rs 47,600 for single occupancy.

Discover Ladakh with IRCTC- LTC approved

This 6-night-7-day trip starts from Delhi. Departure dates are September 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24 and 29. A total of 30 seats are available. Priced at Rs 38,900, the package will include airfare, accommodation in 3 star hotels, meals and sightseeing as per the itinerary.

Leh with Turtuk ex-Hyderabad

Hyderbadis can catch the mesmerising beauty of the Ladakh region in this 6-night-7-day trip tour. Starting at Rs 38,470, the tour will cover places like Sham Valley, Leh, Nubra , Turtuk and Pangong. Tours are available on September 8 and 23.

Magical Ladakh ex-Gorakhpur

This is a 9-night-10-day tour package that starts from Gorakhpur station and goes via New Delhi to Leh. The tour includes a night journey by bus to Lucknow, followed by train journey to Delhi. The tour begins on September 20 from Gorakhpur. The package is priced at Rs 43,900.

Magical Ladakh ex-Bareilly

The journey for this 7-night-8-day tour starts from Bareilly on September 14 and 21. Priced at Rs 43,900, the tour includes bus and train fares, accommodation, three meals a day and sightseeing charges as per the itinerary.

It is important to note that for a trip to Ladakh, those above the age of 60 year are required to fill a medical form and get it duly signed by a medical practitioner. The details need to be submitted to the IRCTC office a week before departure.