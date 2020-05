Chennai-based online travel start-up Pickyourtrail will foray into the domestic travel market. The company has so far operated only in the international travel space. That is all set to change, thanks to COVID-19.

“Survival is very important at this point in time and international travel is going to take a lot more time to come back,” said Pickyourtrail’s co-founder, in a chat with CNBC-TV18.com. Hari spoke to us, in the aftermath of the Centre’s decision to resume domestic flight operations from May 25 onwards.

“People are going to feel more comfortable travelling closer to their homes,” he added, “Even if and when the business comes back to normal and international flights resume, we will continue running our domestic travel business.” Pickyourtrail’s domestic operations are expected to get underway by Mid-June.

Same differentiator, different audience

Ever since it was founded in 2014, Pickyourtrail had one key differentiator to its business: it would focus only on international travel experiences. This meant that not only would the travel website conduct run-of-the-mill activity like enable booking flights and hotels, but also curate vacation experiences, customized to a traveller’s preferences.

Given that re-aligning business to focus on domestic travel would mean competition with bigger names like MakeMyTrip and Expedia, this differentiator could apply to domestic travel, whenever the local holiday market picks up steam. “We are looking to build an experiential model around domestic travel,” said Hari, “We need to understand customer sentiment and figure out areas where we can play a role. We are still ideating on what kind of product can work.”

Pickyourtrail’s new launch scheduled for June could not have been timed better given the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s decision to resume domestic operations starting May 25.

Supply issues persist

Given the travel start-up’s focus on international travel, Pickyourtrail is bound to face hurdles surrounding supply in the domestic market.”We are working on it, at the moment,” said Hari.

“The fact is we don’t have contracted supply (in the domestic space). We have begun identifying what kind of markets to go after,” he added, “Our product is being re-built right now, purely on the back of customer sentiment.” CNBC-TV18.com learns the start-up could be focusing on stay-cations and weekend getaways, for the moment.

COVID-induced layoffs

The road to re-building has been a tough one for Pickyourtrail. The company was forced to lay off 35 percent of its 200-member team in March when the nationwide lockdown came into effect. Subsequently, a series of pay-cuts up to 100 percent were implemented.