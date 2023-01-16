Penn Station attractions for passengers waiting for a train

K-town in Manhattan is not too distant from Penn Station. It's no secret that Korean barbecues are usually a hit. The turntable is a Korean restaurant with a unique concept that was inspired by the owner's love of record players.

Ever since Amtrak started diverting its trains from the Grand Central in 1991, Penn Station has served as the primary rail terminal in the city. The station has remained the same even though the surrounding area has seen a significant transformation.

Even though Penn Station and the surrounding area have seen better days, there are still plenty of things to do while awaiting your connection in New York City. Here is a very limited sample of possible introductions.

Try Some Local Fare

When New Yorkers aren't in the city, they're hankering for pizza and hot dogs, two of the city's most iconic street foods.

The universal acclaim for hot dogs needs no introduction. If you want the best “I don't know what it's made of” meat on a bun, just make sure the cart has the Sabrett's emblem on it. Then pile on the condiments like ketchup, mustard, relish, sauerkraut, and maybe some bacon and onions for good measure.

There are several great pizza places tucked away in the nooks and crannies of the city. They are more likely to be genuine experiences than tourist traps because of this. You can't go wrong with Supremas, which has been selling sauce on 8th Avenue since 1954.

Bagels are a must in New York City. Pretzels and bagels are two famous examples of bready and salty snacks. Plus, you can get them from street carts, which is even handier. If you're craving bagels, stop by one of the numerous delis in the area.

You may avoid leaving the station entirely. Penn Station's food court is large and has more than simply fast food restaurants.

Go to a Park and Relax

If you have a few hours to spare, a visit to Bryant Park near 40th Street is definitely worth the walk. Take pleasure in the verdant scenery, a drastic change from urban Penn. All sorts of cafes, restaurants, and refreshment stand selling anything from espresso to lemonade can be found within Bryant Park.

The High Line is another short but rewarding climb. This garden was formerly an elevated railroad in the Chelsea area, and it has since been turned into a garden.

You can enjoy some fresh air and a good workout at Chelsea Playground, located on 27th Street. It has a basketball court, a handball court, a jogging track, exercise machines, and even mist showers!

Have a fancy meal

If your workout has worked up a desire for something more substantial than a street snack, the sophisticated and traditional New York pub ambience of Nomad bar may be just the ticket. The entrees are a splurge, but they're worth it.

Tavola, located at 488 9th Avenue, is a more upmarket Italian option than ordering a piece of greasy pizza. Their traditional wood-burning oven is perfect for cooking up some of Nonna's best dishes.

It's just a short walk from the train station to the Tick Tock Diner. It's not a five-star resort, but it has a retro style that will transport you to a simpler period.

A beverage is desired

You can only spare an evening drink? There is an abundance of seedy watering holes in the region. At 332 9th Avenue, you'll find Billy Marks West, where they take pool seriously. Rudy's is as authentic a New York basement as it gets, and it has free hot dogs to boot! Games may also be found at the nearby Tempest Bar or Walters Bar, both located on 8th Avenue.

You may either imbibe like an Irishman or a madman by ordering a martini. Precisely, a member of the advertising industry, of the Madison Avenue kind who rides the trains home to Jersey each evening. At Ayza, you must try the chocolate martini. It combines the best of an after-dinner drink with a sweet treat.

Get lost in famous sights around town

In the early years of New York City, 34th Street was a prestigious and trendy area. The terrain is dotted with landmarks from that period.

If you want to see some of the biggest names in music, you should go to Madison Square Garden. That's because it has a real connection to the train station. It is also possible to watch Rangers and Knicks games there.

Check out the 8th Avenue Post Office before it is transformed into the Moynihan Station Hall. “Neither snow neither rain nor heat nor shadow of night delays these messengers from the fast completion of their scheduled rounds,” the classic postal slogan, is shown.