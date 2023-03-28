Panchkalyan Jain Temple in Ajmer opens doors to public after 140 years

Pancha Kalyanak of Lord Rishabhdev has been visualised in this temple. The temple management has put on display golden structures depicting 'Hastinapur' and 'Kailash Parvat' and a collection of a golden lotus.

Panchkalyan Jain Temple, also known as Soniji ki Nasiyan, located in Rajasthan’s Ajmer is now open for devotees after 140 years. This temple dedicated to Rishabhdev, the first Jain Tirthankar, was built by Seth Moolchand Soni and Nemichand Soni in 1865. It is also called the red temple because it is made of red stones from Shri Siddhakuta Chaityalaya and Karauli.

Pancha Kalyanak of Lord Rishabhdev has been visualised in this temple. The idols in this temple are gold coated. The Hastinapur model made of gold was built in 1895. It took 25 years to build this golden city replica. Later in 1953, the 82 feet long Mann Stambh was built in Nasiyan.

Now after almost 140 years, the temple management has put on display golden structures depicting ‘Hastinapur’ and ‘Kailash Parvat’ and a collection of the golden lotus, according to ANI.

Here is the list of the Five Kalyanakas of Lord Rishabhdev that are displayed in the temple:

Garbha Kalyanak (Conception)

Mata Marudevi had 16 dreams in the night, resulting in the future Tirthankara descending on Ayodhya. So, under this, the dreams of Devviman and Mata are shown.

Janma Kalyanak (Birth)

Under this Kalyanak, the shaking of Indra’s throne at the birth of Rishabhdev, the celestial march of child Rishabhdev to Sumeru mountain on the Airavat elephant, and mahabhishek on Pandukshila and the procession of gods are depicted.

Tap Kalyanak (Renunciation)

Apsara Nilanjana's dance in the court of Maharaja Rishabhdev and his renouncing the world to become a Digambar sage has been shown.

Keval Jnan Kalyanak (Omniscience)

Rishabhdev’s austerity over a thousand years, attaining knowledge on Mount Kailash and King Shreyansa's first diet to sage Rishabhdev are depicted under this.

Moksh Kalyanak

Rishabdev’s salvation on Kailash Parvat and 72 temples constructed by his elder son is exhibited under Moksh Kalyanak.

Now devotees can witness all the gold chariots, and statues as well the ‘Hastinapur Model’. This temple is also known as Siddhkoot Chaityalaya. The halls of this temple are adorned with paintings depicting scenes from Jain scriptures.

This is one of the most astonishing architectural creations of the universe in Jainism.