Omicron threat: India imposes new rules for air travel from today

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced new rules that would need to be followed in light of the threat posed by Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant. The rules are effective from December 1.

The emergence of Omicron has led to countries quickly reimposing travel restrictions as they try to stem the spread of the variant. The new variant, which has been described as heavily mutated, highly transmissible and potentially dangerous, has over 50 mutations, of which 30 are located on its spike protein. The variant is already confirmed to be found in over 10 countries with several other countries having suspected cases of the variant as well.

Under the new list of rules, there are different sets of protocols for travellers arriving from "at-risk" nations, which include the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand,

Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Also read:

All passengers arriving in India after December 1 will have to submit a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal, including details of travel in the past 14 days. Additionally, they will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test conducted 72 hours before arrival in India. Two percent of the travellers -- randomly picked -- from different countries will have to undergo RT-PCR tests upon arrival in India, with instructions to self-monitor if results are negative.

Travellers coming from “at-risk” countries will have to be tested for COVID-19 immediately on arrival and then quarantined for seven days post a negative result. A second test is carried out on the eighth day and then the passenger is allowed to self-monitor for the next seven days. If the test is positive, then the travellers will be admitted to a separate isolation facility while their sample will be sent for genomic testing. If the sample is positive for the B.1.1.529 (Omicron variant), then the traveller will undergo strict isolation and quarantine until a subsequent result comes back negative.