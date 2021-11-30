Omicron scare: MakeMyTrip sees 10-15% dip in travel bookings

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Deep Kalra, Founder & Group Executive Chairman of MakeMyTrip said the news of new Omicron variant has created jitters for travellers. He said the new travel restrictions will certainly be a dampener for the travel industry.

Concerns over the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus have forced countries to impose travel curbs on flights from the Southern African region. Several nations including those in the European Union, UK and Israel have already closed their air spaces for flights from Southern African nations.

India meanwhile, has strengthened its guidelines for travellers from 'at-risk nations'. The list includes UK, entire Europe and 11 other countries. For those testing positive, the sample will be sent for genome sequencing and the traveller will be admitted at separate isolation facility -- those who test negative will have to undergo home quarantine for seven days, with a retest on the eighth day.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Deep Kalra, Founder & Group Executive Chairman of MakeMyTrip, said the news of the new Omicron variant has created jitters for travellers. He said the company has seen 10-15 percent dip in bookings on Sunday and Monday.

"Things were going quite well in India whether it was domestic travel or international travel till the last three days. Clearly, the news of the new variant Omicron has put things on pause. There have already been some jitters; people who had their plans all set are now relooking at them. On Sunday and Monday, we have seen 10-15 percent dip in normal bookings."

Kalra said the new travel restrictions will certainly be a dampener for the travel industry.

"The new travel measures that have been announced are definitely going to be a dampener. Some of the local airports are also putting in their own measures as well. Mumbai Airport has taken a pretty strict view on incoming flights, etc. All of these will definitely impact travel plans."

