    Now track DTC buses on your smartphone; here's how

    IST (Published)
    The Delhi government has tied up with Google for providing real-time information on public buses, their location, arrival and departure timings, besides their routes.

    If you are a daily DTC bus commuter then there is a piece of good news for you.  You can now track them on a real-time basis on your smartphone and plan your journey accordingly.

    Joining the league of global cities, where real-time information on public transport is seamlessly available, Delhi will now provide its commuters the facility of tracking DTC buses on their smartphones using Google Maps.

    Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “The status of 3,000-odd DTC buses can be tracked on a real-time basis using Google Maps. More buses will be integrated soon."

    Besides the live tracking, passengers will also be able to get an estimate of their trip time and information regarding delays in the arrival of buses. “Google Transit will automatically update the times,” he said.

    Besides the Transport Department, Google has also teamed up with Delhi Integrated Multi-modal Transit System, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, and Lepton Software to add real-time information about the buses on Google Maps.

    Meanwhile, the minister said that this collaboration would encourage other transit apps to tap into the open data portal of the Transport Department, according to an ANI report.

    How to use Google Maps to track buses:

    • Open Google Maps app on Android or iOS phone
    • Enter your destination and tap “Go” or you can do vice versa: tap “Go” first and then enter your “source” and “destination” locations. Or, you can tap the “transit” icon (a tram) to see the bus timings with real-time arrival information highlighted in green or red, numbers and routes.
    • Tapping a recommended route will allow you to see more information about the stops on the routes.
    • If you tap a bus stop, you can see a list of all arriving buses with relevant real-time information.
