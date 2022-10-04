By CNBCTV18.com

Passengers using the Hyderabad Metro will now be able to use WhatsApp to book their tickets. With this, Hyderabad Metro Rail becomes the country’s first metro service to roll out a fully digital payment-enabled WhatsApp e-ticketing facility. The L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (L&TMRHL) partnered with the digital platform Billeasy and Singapore-based ShellinfoGlobalsg for the facility.

Passengers will only need to display their e-ticket at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates, much like other digital ticket facilities. Hyderabad Metro already allows passengers to book their tickets using the TSavaari official companion app as well as other third-party applications.

“Hyderabad Metro Rail believes in the power of digitalisation. In line with the Digital India mission, we are happy to launch India’s first Metro WhatsApp eTicketing facility with a fully digital payment gateway,” said KVB Reddy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of L&TMRHL.

In order to book the tickets using their WhatsApp application, passengers will need to initiate a chat using the number +918341146468 and send a ‘Hi’. They can also scan the QR code displayed at the metro stations. Passengers would then receive an OTP and an e-ticket booking link, which will only remain valid for the next five minutes.

After choosing the journey type and route, passengers can make the payment using Gpay, PhonePe, Paytm & Rupay debit cards. They will then receive their metro e-ticket URL on their registered WhatsApp mobile number. They can download their e-ticket in QR code format by opening the link. All passengers need to do then is to flash the QR code at the AFC. The QR code remains valid for one business day.