NH-48 construction: Delhi Metro increases number of trains on Yellow Line to ease crowd

He said that the Delhi Metro has increased the the number of trains from 478 to 637 a day on the Qutub Minar to HUDA City Centre section of the Yellow Line, an increase of almost 33 percent. The Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

Dayal said that two additional trains have been inducted on the Yellow Line to accommodate more number of passengers during peak hours. "With this, the total number of trains operated on this line will go up from 57 to 59," he added.

Further, the frequency of trains on Qutub Minar to HUDA City Centre section of the Yellow Line has also been improved from 3.27 minutes to 2.30 minutes during peak hours on weekdays. The Delhi Metro is observing the flow of passengers and may review train frequency on other lines if required, the official said.

The official also said all the trains which earlier terminated at Qutub Minar metro station will continue to run up to the HUDA City Centre metro station, subsequently resulting in more number of trips from Qutub Minar to HUDA City Centre.

This will help in easing the crowd on the section of Yellow Line towards Gurugram. These additional arrangements will continue to be in place till further notice, he said.

"In addition, the Delhi Metro also added additional passenger facilities like Automatic Fare Calculation (AFC) Gates (8), Ticket Vending Machines (12), Ticket Operating Machines (3), Automatic Recharge Card Machines (1), Customer Care Centre (1), Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMD) (8), Baggage Scanning Machines (3) at four stations of Yellow Line, i.e., HUDA City Centre, IFFCO Chowk, M G Road and Sikanderpur," the statement read.

Recently, an additional gate (No.3) was opened at HUDA City Centre metro station. The new gate opening towards Fortis Hospital, has reduced the walking distance to the nearest frisking point. This entry gate at ground level is connected through a 35-m passage to the concourse of the station and is also equipped with a lift and two escalators, it said.

