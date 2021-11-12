New Year's holiday: IRCTC's Southern Sojourn air tour takes you to Ooty, Mysore

If you're still wondering where to go this winter, Ooty, South India's Queen of the Hills, is waiting in all its splendour. The Indian Railways is offering a 5 day-4 night air tour package covering three destinations in southern India -- Mysore, Ooty and Coonoor.

Called the Southern Sojourn, the package offers tourists the opportunity to explore the natural trails, architectural marvels and traditional heritage of South India.

Ooty

The former summer capital of the Madras Presidency under British rule, Ooty’s history dates back to 1870, when Governor Lord Francis Napier and Lady Napier visited the place and was given a grand reception at the Charing Cross.

Ootacamund, or Ooty, is resplendent with tea plantations and historic red-roofed bungalows which still reflect its colonial past. The misty green trails of Ooty are coupled with a pleasant weather all year round.

Itinerary

Tourists going on the IRCTC tour will have to board the flight from Kolkata airport to Bangalore. They will be transferred from Bangalore to Mysore, where they will halt for the night at a deluxe hotel.

While in Mysore, the tourists will visit the Mysore Palace, Vrindavan Garden and Nandi Temple.

Tourists will travel to Ooty via Mudumalai forest amid the beautiful Nilgiri hills. The IRCTC will take the tourists on a day tour to the tea estates in Coonoor from Ooty. The journey will end with passengers taking a flight back from Bangalore to Kolkata.

Dates

The tour will be conducted between December 29 and January 1. The IRCTC will also organise a Gala New Year's Eve dinner for guests in Ooty.

Cost

The costs start from Rs 25,460, and the package includes return airfare, accommodation, breakfast and dinner, transfers and travel insurance.

It is mandatory for all travellers to follow COVID-19 norms and download the Arogya Setu app on their mobile phones.