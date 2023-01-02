New Year revelry in numbers: Over 300 challans issued in Delhi, 900 cars seized in Chennai

As news of a fatal accident of a woman being dragged on the streets of Delhi takes the nation by storm, here's a look at how some other cities and states fared in regards to traffic and drinking violations this New Year's weekend.

Mumbai

Mumbai Police caught 156 people for drunk driving and 2,465 people for riding motorbikes without wearing helmet during the New Year celebrations in the city, an official said on Sunday.

A large number of police personnel were deployed across the city for the safety of citizens during the celebration and a campaign was conducted from late Saturday night till the wee hours of Sunday to check people violating traffic norms.

Traffic police had put up check points on various roads in the city to keep an eye on those not following road rules, the official said.

Mumbai police caught 156 drunk drivers, while action was also taken against 66 people for rash driving, he said.

The official said action was also taken against 2,465 people for riding motorbikes without wearing helmet and challans were imposed on 274 people for triple riding on two-wheelers.

The police also took action against 679 drivers for jumping traffic signals and fines were imposed on 3,087 vehicles after being found parked in no-parking areas, he said.

Gujarat



The Gujarat police cracked down on people found consuming liquor, drinking and driving and violating traffic rules during New Year celebrations in the dry state.

As people came out in large numbers at clubs and hotels, some even resorted to vandalism at a venue in Ahmedabad city where organisers prepared to stop the party at midnight in view of the notification issued by the administration.

In Surat, a CCTV footage has captured two policemen thrashing a man on the night of December 31, inspector H. S. Acharya of Udhna police station said.

"The policemen belonged to Udhna police station, and the matter is being probed as per the police commissioner's order. The full video shows that the man was trying to run away like a suspect and was caught by the police before being thrashed," the official said.

Revellers protested and resorted to vandalism at a club in Ahmedabad after the organisers decided to stop the function at 10 pm, an official from Anandnagar police station said.

The matter is being investigated, he said.

Meanwhile, the police armed with breath analysers and drug detection kits intercepted people and carried out random checks.

According to the police, offences were registered against hundreds of inebriated revellers across the state under provisions of the Gujarat Prohibition Act.

A drive was also carried out in areas sharing borders with neighbouring states to nab revellers who went there to consume alcohol.

In Vadodara city, at least 3,000 suspects were intercepted and checked, and 89 cases of liquor consumption were registered in 24 hours till Sunday morning, an official said.

A massive crackdown was launched in Valsad district neighbouring Daman district of the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, where liquor is freely available, police said.

As many as 1,322 cases were registered against people who were caught drunk in 24 hours till December 31 midnight, they said.

The police also busted two parties where liquor was being consumed, it was stated.

Delhi

Delhi Police issued more than 300 challans for drunk driving in the national capital on New Year's Eve, an increase of over 12 times compared to the previous year, officials said on Sunday.

According to the official data shared by police, a total of 1,329 challans were issued for committing various traffic violations.

Of the total, 318 people were fined for drunk driving, 175 for dangerous driving, 55 for driving on the wrong side, 47 for triple riding, 70 for minor driving, and 664 for driving without a helmet, while 53 vehicles were impounded on the spot, it said.

Traffic police deployed 114 teams, armed with breath analyzers, to check drunk driving on Saturday, they said.

Special pickets were also set up to check stunts on motorcycles, speeding and reckless driving in coordination with local police and PCR at major points in Connaught Place, Mehrauli, Saket, Nehru Place, Vasant Vihar, South-Extension, Rajouri Garden, Pitampura, Netaji Subhash Place, Laxmi Nagar, Mayur Vihar and so on, police said.

To keep a check on traffic violations, teams were deployed on various points during the last three days of 2022, police said.

Since December 29, a special drive was carried out in Delhi and a total of 3,830 people were issued challans for committing various traffic violations.

Of the total, 661 were fined for drunk driving, 514 for dangerous driving, 186 for driving on the wrong side, 134 for triple riding, 192 for minor driving, and 2,004 for driving without helmet, while 143 vehicles were impounded on the spot, the official data stated.

Meanwhile, only four calls were received at '112' helpline number, they said.

In 2021, 25 people were fined for drunk driving, 19 in 2020 and 299 in 2019, the official data said.

While road accidents claimed two lives on New Year's Eve in 2019, three deaths were reported in 2020 and one in 2021.

No deaths due to road accidents were reported on December 31, 2022.

This was made possible due to the elaborate traffic arrangements laid out in the city to check the incidence of rash and negligent driving during New Year's Eve, it added.

Massive traffic jams were witnessed on Sunday in several parts of the national capital, including at Connaught Place and India Gate, where thousands of people gathered to celebrate the New Year.

According to police, heavy snarls were also reported from ITO intersection and near Akshardham temple.

Rohan Singh, a resident of south Delhi, said that the traffic was in bad state near Delhi Zoo and Pragati Maidan where people were stuck for hours.

The traffic congestion was also witnessed on Saturday in parts of central Delhi, including Connaught Place and India Gate, on New Year's eve.

The Delhi Police had deployed over 18,000 personnel across the national capital to keep a strict vigil on any kind of violation and ensure security during New Year celebrations, officials said.

A total of 125 spots in the city were identified to check drink driving, they said.

Chennai

On New Year's eve, 932 vehicles were seized for violations in Chennai, which include over 300 vehicles in connection with drunken driving, police said on Sunday.

During vehicle-checking at 368 locations in the city on Saturday, as many as 13,036 vehicles were checked and 360 vehicles seized, for drivers were under the influence of alcohol.

For violation of other rules including speeding above limits and dangerous driving, 572 vehicles were seized. In total, 932 vehicles were seized, a police release said.

The police stepped up vigil and increased patrolling to prevent offences and take action against violators, as people gathered in large numbers in public places, on New Year's eve.

A total of 16,000 police personnel and 1,500 Home Guards were deployed for security here on December 31.

With agency inputs