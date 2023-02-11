New Vande Bharat Express trains have board game Snakes and Ladders; here is what's different

Instead of the ladders on the board game, the ones aboard the semi-high-speed express trains depict the Vande Bharat trains as a way to climb spaces instead. The trains also have features like wider windows, comfortable seats, automatic doors, GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, and onboard hotspot Wi-Fi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two new Vande Bharat express trains from Mumbai yesterday. Among the state-of-the-art passenger amenities, passengers on the newly inaugurated trains also got to enjoy the classic board game ‘Snakes and Ladders’.

However, instead of the ladders on the board game, the ones aboard the semi-high-speed express trains depict the Vande Bharat trains as a way to climb spaces instead. While the snakes remain a part of the game, the board game aboard the express trains also uses train routes. Instead of starting at zero, the board game starts at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) with station stops like Thane, Byculla, Dadar, Nashik and Sainagar Shirdi being spots depicted on the board.

The new Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai and Solapur will run through the Bhor Ghat (located in the Karjat and Khandala on the way to Pune) and is expected to cover a distance of approximately 455 km in 6.35 hours. The Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express is expected to run through the Thal Ghat which is in the Kasara area near Mumbai and it will cover a distance of approximately 340 km in 5.25 hours.

‘Snake and Ladders’ is a classic board game that originated in India as a game called ‘Moksha Patam’. The game is played on a board with numbered spaces with game pieces moving along the spaces according to the rolls of a die. If a player lands on the bottom of a ladder, they can climb to the top, while landing on the head of a snake will send them sliding down to the tail. The objective of the game is to reach the finish line, which is the 100th space on the board, as quickly as possible.

Apart from the board game, the trains also have features like wider windows, comfortable seats, automatic doors, GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, and onboard hotspot Wi-Fi.

