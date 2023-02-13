New COVID rules for international travellers to India | What to know

Starting today, February 13, the Indian government has decided to drop its pre-departure COVID test requirement for international travellers. This applies to those flying in from certain Asian regions such as China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea, Thailand and Japan.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on February 9 announced these regulations citing a global fall in COVID-19 infections. However, 2 percent of all travellers landing in India will continue to be tested, they added.

Here are some top announcements regarding the matter:

# The Health Ministry is dropping the previous requirement of pre-departure COVID-19 testing. Travellers no longer have to take an RT-PCR test within 72 hours of their departure.

# India will also no longer ask travellers to upload a self health declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal.

# These new regulations are applicable to travellers coming into India from or via China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan.

# The restrictions are lifted effective today or Monday, February 13, 2023.

# The current practice of randomly testing 2 percent of all incoming travellers regardless of place of origin will remain in place.

# The government has made this choice since COVID-19 infections have declined steadily and significantly in the aforementioned countries over the past four weeks, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

# The health ministry periodically updates its "Guidelines for International Arrivals" to provide a proactive yet graded public health response to COVID-19 management for all citizens.

# Per the ministry, there are 1,837 active cases of COVID-19 in India as of 8 am on February 13.