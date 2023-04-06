Netflix travel documentaries: Revisiting the classics

There are some amazing travel documentaries on Netflix, which are timeless classics and can give anyone a fresh perspective on travel and adventure. Do check out these movies to get inspired to travel.

If you're a travel enthusiast and a Netflix addict, you're in for a treat. The streaming giant has an extensive collection of travel documentaries that are both inspiring and entertaining. From exploring remote islands to walking across continents, these documentaries offer a glimpse into the lives and culture of people around the world. In this blog post, we revisit some of the best travel documentaries on Netflix that are timeless classics.

"A Map for Saturday"

– Backpacking around the world "A Map for Saturday" is a documentary about a man named Brook Silva-Braga who quits his job and backpacks around the world for a year. He documents his experiences and encounters with fellow backpackers, locals, and new cultures. This documentary is a must-watch for anyone who dreams of quitting their 9-5 job to travel the world.

"The Art of Travel" – This documentary follows the journey of two friends who set out on a slow travel adventure across Europe. They explore the continent by train, taking in the sights, sounds, and tastes of each destination they visit. This documentary is a great reminder to slow down and enjoy the journey, rather than just rushing to the destination.

"Long Way Round" – Motorcycling across continents "Long Way Round" is a documentary about actors Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman who embark on a 20,000-mile motorcycle journey across Europe, Asia, and North America. The duo faces numerous challenges along the way, but their journey is a testament to the power of human resilience and determination.

"The Endless Summer" – Surfing around the world "The Endless Summer" is a classic documentary about two surfers who travel the world in search of the perfect wave. The film takes the audience on a journey through some of the most beautiful beaches and surf spots around the world. Even if you're not a surfer, this documentary will make you want to pack your bags and hit the waves.

"Departures" – Immersive travel experiences "Departures" is a Canadian travel documentary that follows the journey of two friends who set out to explore the world and immerse themselves in new cultures. The show captures their experiences and interactions with locals, providing a unique perspective on the destinations they visit. This documentary is a great reminder that travel is about more than just sightseeing – it's about connecting with people and experiencing new things.

These travel documentaries on Netflix are classics that offer a fresh perspective on travel and adventure. Whether you're planning your next trip or just looking for some inspiration, these documentaries will transport you to different corners of the world and leave you with a sense of wonder and amazement. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for a journey like no other.