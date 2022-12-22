Need a Schengen Visa? Check these criteria first

If you want to apply for a Schengen visa, you need to do so at a Visa Facilitation Service (VFS) office in your area. You may get a visa application form from their website for free.

If you are unsure whether or not you need a visa to visit Europe, please refer to the instructions provided below.

Please send the required paperwork in the order listed below without stapling the sheets together.

A passport that is currently valid:

Recent (within the previous 10 years), valid for at three months beyond the due date, and containing at least 2 blank pages.

Passports that are either handwritten or include notes on the first page (biodata) will not be accepted.

Two passport-size photographs:

Six-month-old or less, white backdrop.

One photo must be glued or pinned to the application, and the other must be clipped to the final page of the passport.

Visa request form:

Full information, application signature, and third-party consent (where required) are all present and correct.

Two copies of the visa application signed by the minor's legal guardian and, if necessary, a third-party authorisation form. Documentation (such as a death certificate, divorce decree, or birth certificate) establishing legal guardianship of a minor child.

Previously issued passport(s):

A rubber band, rather than staples, should be used to hold any bindings together.

Covering letter (personal):

An authentic, pre-planned travel letter.

A hard copy of the covering letter must be included with each application if the candidate is submitting applications on behalf of his or her family.

Introduction letter:

Company or employer letterhead is required for the original.

The letter should include your title and length of employment and be signed as well as stamped by human resources or the directorate.

Statement of no objection to proposed travel to Schengen countries.

Specific travel details, including when it will take place and why.

Insuring your trip is a must.

Minimum per-person coverage of 30,000 EUR/50,000 $/50,000 CHF.

All costs associated with getting you back home for necessary medical care, whether that's a speedy procedure or an emergency stay in the hospital, are covered.

All of the time spent inside the Schengen zone must be covered by the insurance policy.

Those seeking multiple visas for periods of six months or one year need not furnish insurance for a full year's worth of coverage (365 days). You just need to provide your insurance coverage for the first trip.

Book your flight:

Include passenger names in full.

Documentation of travel inside Schengen, such as a boarding pass, train schedule, or vehicle rental agreement.

In order to prove that you are allowed to stay in Schengen countries, you must have:

Reservations at hotels and for tours must be confirmed and deposits must be paid in advance.

Financial verification

Original papers must be in A4 size and include the bank's signature and seal.

If you have a job:

Pay stubs and bank statements for the most recent three months showing the deposited funds correspond to the most recent three months of pay.

Bank statements over the previous three months.

Private Income Tax Return (only ITR-V, Indian ITR Verification Form, or Acknowledgment is acceptable) for the past two assessment years

If the company owner or self-employed

Certificate of Incorporation/Goods and Services Tax Information Annex A and B registration documents, partnership deeds, sole proprietorship documentation, and similar documents are all acceptable forms of registration.

The financial records of the last three months, both personal and commercial.

Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the previous two assessment years, both corporate and individual (only ITR-V, Indian ITR Verification Form, or Acknowledgment is acceptable).

If retired:

Last three months of individual pension bank statements.

The regularity of the revenue from the property or company that is being proven.

If you are a student or currently unemployed:

Bank statements from the past three months must be provided by parents or legal guardians.

In addition to a letter verifying their financial assistance and a photocopy of their passport, each individual must provide their Individual Tax Return (ITR) (only the ITR-V, Indian ITR Verification Form, or Acknowledgment is permitted).

Families:

Bank statements, personal ITR (only ITR-V, Indian ITR Verification Form or Acknowledgement is accepted), travel insurance, flight booking (mentioning all the travelling family members), and all hotel confirmations need to be attached to the visa application, but only the head of the family needs to do so (if all the rooms are under the same booking and under the name of the head of the family).

After exiting the Schengen Area, if the applicant plans to continue their trip to a third nation (such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, etc.), they must first get a visa for that country.

A clean copy of your current UK, US, or Canadian visa (if any).

You must provide photocopies of both the passport's biographical first page and its data page.

Older students (above the age of 16):

A photocopy of the student's college ID and a formal letter of introduction from the school.

Minors (under 18) not accompanied by both parents:

A notarised letter of permission from the other legal guardian or parent who will not be accompanying the minor.

For those under 18 who are travelling independently:

Both parents or legal guardians' signed, notarised written permission is required.

To keep in mind:

Authenticated photocopies of either parent's (guardian's) passport(s), PAN card(s), or driver's licence(s).

If you've been denied a visa within the previous two years by a consulate or high commission, you'll need to provide proof of this denial.

The visa application processing fee:

Price for adults: 80.00 EUR

Kiddies aged 6-12 Under-6s eat for EUR 40.00 free.

The Embassy Fee, VFS Fees, SMS free, VIP appointment, and Courier Fees are only a few of the fees that must be paid.

The visa application must be accompanied by the necessary paperwork (no fax or e-mail accepted to Schengen Embassy).

Note:

The checklist specifies which forms of identification are necessary.