Hometravel news

Nashik's nine fine hotels offer premium amenities at affordable rates

Nashik's nine fine hotels offer premium amenities at affordable rates

3 Min(s) Read

By Sanhita Baruah  Dec 16, 2022 2:04:42 PM IST (Published)

It's worth noting that Nashik is also known as the "Wine Capital of India" since it's home to half of India's vineyards. Being the third biggest city in Maharashtra, after Mumbai and Pune, many commercial transactions take place here. Hotels of various price points may be found in this area because of the area's prominence for so many different reasons.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

HotelNashik