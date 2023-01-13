Ganga Vilas LIVE Updates: PM Modi inaugurates world's longest river cruise, Tent City in Varanasi

Ganga Vilas LIVE Updates: The cruise, the highlight of the event and highly-awaited by all, will traverse through 27 different river systems with 50 tourist spots covering a distance of 3,200 km between Varanasi in UP to Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the world’s longest luxury cruise tour in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Friday. Alongside, he inaugurated a 'Tent City' on the banks of the Ganga river and laid the foundation stones for several other inland waterways projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore. These included Haldia Multi Modal Terminal in West Bengal's Haldia and four floating community jetties at Saidpur, Chochakpur, Zamania in Ghazipur district and at Kanspur in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh.

The cruise, the highlight of the event and highly-awaited by all, will traverse through 27 different river systems with 50 tourist spots covering a distance of 3,200 km between Varanasi in UP to Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh.

Ganga Vilas cruise route:

The Ganga Vilas cruise will start its journey from Varanasi and will reach Patna on the eight day of its journey, passing through Buxar, Ramnagar and Ghazipur. The cruise will then set sail for Kolkata and reach on the 20th day via Farakka and Murshidabad. The next day, it will set off for Dhaka and enter the Bangladesh border and stay in Bangladesh rivers for a fortnight. The cruise will return to India through Guwahati before sailing through Sibsagar. It will culminate in Dibrugarh.

Ganga Vilas Cruise ticket prices: The luxury tour will The luxury tour will cost each person Rs 25,000 per night and tickets are available through the website of Antara Luxury

Ganga Vilas cruise key features: The ship is about 62 metres long and 12 metres wide. It has three decks, 18 suites and a capacity of carrying 36 passengers. From spa, salon, gym, music to cultural programs, an open-air observation deck and personalised butler service, the cruise is equipped with many amenities to provide a luxurious experience, reports said.

The cruiser has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of carrying 36 tourists and having all luxury amenities. The maiden voyage has 32 tourists from Switzerland signing up for the entire length of the journey.

"MV Ganga Vilas is not only the world's Longest River Cruise, it is also the epitome of world-class facilities and comfort. An impressive experience indeed, onboard the vessel in Varanasi," Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in a tweet, sharing a a video of live tour of the luxury cruise.

The Tent City offers a five-star rated comfortable stay to tourists, the Times of India reported. It has been developed on a 100-hectare area opposite the ghats of Varanasi near Ramnagar. The tourists will be brought to the Tent City by boats from nearby Ravidas Ghat and Namo Ghat

The high-end facility, that can accommodate 200 people, will resemble sand dunes in Jaisalmer and Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, ANI said. The Kashi Tent City boasts of Swiss cottages, divided into three categories — Ganga Darshan Villas, premium tents and super deluxe tents, the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) officials were quoted by First Post as saying.

> PM Modi also inaugurated Maritime Skill Development Centre for North East at Guwahati. It will help in honing the rich talent pool in the North Eastern region and will provide for better employment opportunities in the burgeoning logistics industry.

> PM Modi inaugurated the world's longest river cruise and Tent City in Varanasi on Friday. He also inaugurated Haldia Multi Modal Terminal in West Bengal's Haldia. "Developed under Jal Marg Vikas Project, Haldia Multi Modal Terminal has a cargo handling capacity of around over 3 Million Metric Tonne Per Annum (MMTPA) and the berths are designed to handle vessels up to around 3000 Deadweight tonnage (DWT)."

> UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "In the last three days, tourists of the river cruise MV Ganga Vilas visited Varanasi and nearby places and experienced the culture. PM will inaugurate five new jetties in the state today. Kashi is moving ahead with a new identity today."

> "River cruise MV Ganga Vilas will visit Buxar, Chapra, Patna, Munger, Sultanganj and Kahalgaon in the state. The tourists will be accorded a traditional welcome at each port and taken to visit historical places," Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said.

> Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath are present at the launch event. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will join the event virtually.

> Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the launch of luxury cruise tour MV Ganga Vilas from Varanasi. He said,“India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi today is going to create history. This is the first time this long cruise will successfully operate, and this has new growth in the sector of tourism, culture and domestic and global trade and economic growth,” he said.