According to the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, the phenomenon was visible in Ladakh in northern India on April 22 and 23. The aurora is seldom seen at ground level. More recently, however, the swaying beam of light has been seen at much lower altitudes.

The Northern Lights, also known as Auroras, can be viewed from higher elevations in some regions of Iceland, Norway, Sweden, among other countries. But what if we told you that for the first time ever, this phenomena was photographed in an Indian city? Yes you read that right!

A geomagnetic storm recently struck the Earth's magnetic field, forcing charged particles from the sun to crash with atoms and molecules on Earth's atmosphere, and the Indian Astronomical Observatory on Mount Saraswati recorded this phenomena on film. Aurorasare a consequence of these collisions. An aurora may be observed near or at either magnetic pole of the Earth. A clear sky is helpful to seeing these lights.

The Northern Lights are the most impressive natural phenomena we can see in Scandinavia or Nordic countries. In a dark sky, it appears as a sea of greenish-blue rays swaying to different rhythms.

Why do we see Northern lights?

Polar areas are home to the awe-inspiring natural lights, also known as the Northern or Southern Lights. scientifically speaking aurorasare the result of a collision between Earth's magnetic fields and solar winds. When the gases emitted by the sun react with Earth's atmosphere, they produce organic red or green lights. Auroras are a rainbow of hues, which is a consequence of different gases colliding. The oxygen molecules emitted by the sun make green light, whereas oxygen atoms that cause the red auroras at high altitude create red light.

Northern lights are often seen in high-altitude locations and countries that are geographically near to Earth's magnetic poles. Countries like Canada, North American, Antarctic, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Russia sight auroras on a frequent basis.

You've probably read a about the unusual occurrence being documented in places where it isn't normally reported in the news over the past week.

According to IIA, Aurora sightings will increase in frequency in the coming years in places where they are now uncommon. So in case you are planning a trip to Ladakh, you may get lucky and catch a glimpse of the phenomenal lights.