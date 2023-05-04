English
Mysterious Aurora Borealis photographed for the first time in India

By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  May 4, 2023 9:02:08 PM IST (Updated)

According to the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, the phenomenon was visible in Ladakh in northern India on April 22 and 23. The aurora is seldom seen at ground level. More recently, however, the swaying beam of light has been seen at much lower altitudes.

The Northern Lights, also known as Auroras, can be viewed from higher elevations in some regions of Iceland, Norway, Sweden, among other countries. But what if we told you that for the first time ever, this phenomena was photographed in an Indian city? Yes you read that right!

A geomagnetic storm recently struck the Earth's magnetic field, forcing charged particles from the sun to crash with atoms and molecules on Earth's atmosphere, and the Indian Astronomical Observatory on Mount Saraswati recorded this phenomena on film. Aurorasare a consequence of these collisions. An aurora may be observed near or at either magnetic pole of the Earth. A clear sky is helpful to seeing these lights.
