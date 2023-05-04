According to the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, the phenomenon was visible in Ladakh in northern India on April 22 and 23. The aurora is seldom seen at ground level. More recently, however, the swaying beam of light has been seen at much lower altitudes.

The Northern Lights, also known as Auroras, can be viewed from higher elevations in some regions of Iceland, Norway, Sweden, among other countries. But what if we told you that for the first time ever, this phenomena was photographed in an Indian city? Yes you read that right!