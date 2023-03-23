Mumbai to London in 100 days: This boy will travel to 24 countries on bike

Yogesh Alekari from Maharashtra is now ready to travel to London from Mumbai. He has been bike riding for the last six to seven years. He started his trekking and bike riding in Maharashtra’s Gadkile district and so far in India, he has done bike riding of more than one lakh kilometres.

Travelling all over the world is a wish most of us cherish. In the last century, most of such voyages were taken through sea on boat or ship. After science made a rapid stride, travelling became easier with the arrival of steam engines, cars and the advent of airplanes. This helped tourists. Today, many people want to travel to different parts of the world by bike. Yogesh Alekari from Maharashtra is now ready to travel to London from Mumbai.

The plan

Recently, Yogesh was in Mumbai and during that he announced that he wants to take up this journey. Yogesh has been bike riding for the last six to seven years. He started his trekking and bike riding in Maharashtra’s Gadkile district and so far in India, he has done bike riding of more than one lakh kilometres.

Yogesh has now decided to travel to London from Mumbai on bike. During this journey, he will travel to 24 countries and will cross 3 continents. His plan will see him travelling a distance of 25,000 kilometres which he will complete in 100 days starting from May 1, on Maharashtra Day.

Yogesh described his aims of world tour on bike. "After visiting many countries on bike, it was my dream to go for a world tour on bike. During those days, I conceived this tour. My plan is to travel to London from Mumbai by bike. During this journey, I will visit 24 countries and will cross 3 continents and I will be travelling a distance of around 25,000 kilometers. This tour would cost me Rs 30 lakh. I would need a visa from different countries. Bike will be sent by air cargo. I have not taken even a day’s leave to prepare for this tour," Yogesh said.

What needs to be taken care of?

Yogesh has talked in length about what care he has to take during this 100-days journey. He has given some tips. "While riding a bike, it is of utmost importance that you keep yourself fit. While travelling through different countries, the environment changes and even foods change. It is essential to do exercise to acclimate your body. While eating local foods, one needs to be careful. Apart from this, if you consume more fruits and drink lots of water, the body acclimatises itself with the changed conditions," Yogesh said.

Yogesh has been planning this bike ride for the last 4 years. Before this, he has already travelled to Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia and other countries on bike. So, he knows this well that a bike ride like this is not an easy plan to make.

What kind of journey will this be?

Yogesh, during his travels, would cross three continents – Asia, Europe and Africa. He will start on May 1 from Gateway of India in Mumbai. From Mumbai, he will travel to Nepal and from there to UAE by plane. From UAE, he will travel to Iran, Turkey, Greece, Italy, Austria, Czech, Germany, Luxemburg, Belgium, Netherlands, France, London and from London he will come back to France, Morocco and Spain. In Spain, he will catch a plane to travel back to India. That’s how his bike ride will be completed.