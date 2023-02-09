Tickets for the Mumbai Metro can now be purchased on WhatsApp, to the relief of several commuters. The new feature was announced by Mumbai Metro on Twitter where they shared a video tutorial on the booking process.

E-ticketing will provide users a "hassle-free" experience, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) hopes.

Here's a step-by-guide on how you can book tickets for the Mumbai Metro on WhatsApp:

1. Open WhatsApp and text "Hi" to 9670008889.

2. Click on the link sent by Mumbai Metro E-Ticketing in response.

(The transit system also provides an OTP valid for 5 minutes if you are purchasing your metro ticket from a ticketing counter.)

3. Select your source and destination stations from the drop-down menu. Also pick the number of tickets you want and their type — single or return.

4. Pay online using your preferred payment method such as card or UPI.

5. Use ticket QR code sent on WhatsApp by Mumbai Metro to enjoy your ride.

Note: QR codes need to be validated at the Automated Fare Collection gate before passengers can enter the platform.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated Lines 2A and 7 of the Mumbai Metro on January 20. Line 2A connects Dahisar East and DN Nagar in Andheri West while Line 7 runs from Andheri East to Dahisar East. They will share an interchange station at Gundavali.