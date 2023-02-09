English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel NewsMumbai Metro e tickets can now be booked on WhatsApp — Here's a step by step guide on how

Mumbai Metro e-tickets can now be booked on WhatsApp — Here's a step-by-step guide on how

Mumbai Metro e-tickets can now be booked on WhatsApp — Here's a step-by-step guide on how
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Ayushi Agarwal  Feb 9, 2023 10:18:29 AM IST (Updated)

Tickets for the Mumbai Metro can now be purchased on WhatsApp, to the relief of several commuters. The new feature was announced by Mumbai Metro on Twitter where they shared a video tutorial on the booking process.

Recommended Articles

View All
TaxTalks | The maturing GST regime

TaxTalks | The maturing GST regime

Feb 9, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Pakistan Economic Crisis | What happens if the country defaults on its debt

Pakistan Economic Crisis | What happens if the country defaults on its debt

Feb 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

View | Democratising digital markets, the ONDC way

View | Democratising digital markets, the ONDC way

Feb 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Worldview | State of the Union Address — Biden knows how to aim the sling

Worldview | State of the Union Address — Biden knows how to aim the sling

Feb 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


E-ticketing will provide users a "hassle-free" experience, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) hopes.
Here's a step-by-guide on how you can book tickets for the Mumbai Metro on WhatsApp:
1. Open WhatsApp and text "Hi" to 9670008889.
2. Click on the link sent by Mumbai Metro E-Ticketing in response.
(The transit system also provides an OTP valid for 5 minutes if you are purchasing your metro ticket from a ticketing counter.)
3. Select your source and destination stations from the drop-down menu. Also pick the number of tickets you want and their type — single or return.
4. Pay online using your preferred payment method such as card or UPI.
5. Use ticket QR code sent on WhatsApp by Mumbai Metro to enjoy your ride.
Note: QR codes need to be validated at the Automated Fare Collection gate before passengers can enter the platform.
ALSO READ: In Pics | PM Modi flags off two metro lines in Mumbai worth Rs 12,600 crore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated Lines 2A and 7 of the Mumbai Metro on January 20. Line 2A connects Dahisar East and DN Nagar in Andheri West while Line 7 runs from Andheri East to Dahisar East. They will share an interchange station at Gundavali.
 
First Published: Feb 9, 2023 10:17 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

MMRDAmumbaiMumbai metro

Next Article

Himachal Pradesh: Tourism booms in 2022 as tourist footfalls increase by 62%

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X