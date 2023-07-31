Mumbai local trains running late today: Official

1 Min Read
Some Twitter users took to the social media platform to say that the trains were running more "more than half an hour late (sic)". A user alleged that "most trains are cancelled".
"All up and down fast local trains are running late by 15-20 minutes," said Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division of Western Railway, on Twitter early Monday. The trains were running late due to technical problem at Dadar station. "Inconvenience is regretted," the official tweeted around 5:50 am.
A Railway Protection Force (RPF) opened fire inside the Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express train, killing four people, including three passengers and a colleague. The accused, identified as Chetan Kumar, was arrested.
