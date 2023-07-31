Mumbai local trains running late today: Official

Some Twitter users took to the social media platform to say that the trains were running more "more than half an hour late (sic)". A user alleged that "most trains are cancelled".

"All up and down fast local trains are running late by 15-20 minutes," said Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division of Western Railway, on Twitter early Monday. The trains were running late due to technical problem at Dadar station. "Inconvenience is regretted," the official tweeted around 5:50 am.

Some Twitter users took to the social media platform to say that the trains were running more "more than half an hour late (sic)". A user alleged that "most trains are cancelled". Other wondered if the delay was "due to that shooting incident on Jaipur Superfast."

Trains are running late by almost an hour pic.twitter.com/ouEUUhs1Vb — ViSa (@nimbus_2o0o) July 31, 2023