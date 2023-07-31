CNBC TV18
Mumbai local trains running late today: Official

Mumbai local trains running late today: Official

Mumbai local trains running late today: Official
1 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 31, 2023 11:23:58 AM IST (Updated)

Some Twitter users took to the social media platform to say that the trains were running more "more than half an hour late (sic)". A user alleged that "most trains are cancelled".

"All up and down fast local trains are running late by 15-20 minutes," said Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division of Western Railway, on Twitter early Monday. The trains were running late due to technical problem at Dadar station. "Inconvenience is regretted," the official tweeted  around 5:50 am.

Some Twitter users took to the social media platform to say that the trains were running more "more than half an hour late (sic)". A user alleged that "most trains are cancelled". Other wondered if the delay was "due to that shooting incident on Jaipur Superfast."
A Railway Protection Force (RPF) opened fire inside the Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express train, killing four people, including three passengers and a colleague. The accused, identified as Chetan Kumar, was arrested.
First Published: Jul 31, 2023 11:10 AM IST
Mumbai local

X