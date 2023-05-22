Vande Bharat Metro likely to replace local trains as Mumbai's new lifeline | Check details here

Vande Bharat Metro will be a state-of-the-art rake that will be deployed for short distances to cover cities around 100 kilometres apart, news agency PTI reported.

Is the Vande Bharat Metro poised to become the primary transportation mode in Mumbai, replacing the local trains that currently serve as its lifeline? Last week, the senior official of the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) announced that the Railway Board has approved the procurement of 238 Vande Bharat Metro trains specifically for Mumbai.

This significant infrastructure development is expected to result in the replacement of Mumbai's local trains. According to the railway authorities, the Vande Bharat Metro will be an advanced train system designed for covering short distances, connecting cities that are approximately 100 kilometers apart, news agency PTI reported.

More details about Vande Bharat metro

A MRVC official said these 238 rakes of Vande Metro (Suburban) will be procured under the ambitious Mumbai Urban Transport Project-III (MUTP-III) and 3A (MUTP-3A), which are being helmed by the Railway ministry and the Maharashtra government to augment the capacity of the metropolis' suburban train network.

Authorities have already approved two depots for maintenance of the rakes under MUTP-III and 3A will be set up by the technology partner. These will be located at Vangaon and Bhivpuri, Times Now reported.

MUTP-III and MUTP-3A projects are worth Rs 10,947 crore and Rs 33,690 crore respectively, the news agency reported. "The procurement will be undertaken by MRVC and it will be with maintenance requirements spanning 35 years," an MRVC spokesperson said.

These MUTP projects received funding from both the central and the state government, Times Now reported. It quotes the directives as stating that the government-run railway factories will not manufacture the trains. Instead, technology partners will be contracted. They will have to adhere to Make-in-India- guidelines.

Local trains or Vande Metro?

Accoridng to reports, the upcoming AC local trains to be procured for Mumnai are being refered to as Vande Metro. It is likely to be an advanced version of the AC local trains that arrived in Mumbai in December last year.

"These trains will possess similar functionalities to the Vande Bharat trains, but will be customised specifically for Mumbai's suburban routes," the Times Now report quoted MRVC CMD Gupta as saying.

Features of Vande Bharat Metro

> Inclusion of luggage compartments at both ends

> CCTV to be installed onboard

> Separate AC duct to be installed for vendors compartment

Premium fare rates of Vande Bharat?

Even as there is no clarity on the possible premium fare of the Vande Bharat metro, a report by Times Now report says there is growing concern among commuters over the same.