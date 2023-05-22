Vande Bharat Metro likely to replace local trains as Mumbai's new lifeline | Check details here

Vande Bharat Metro will be a state-of-the-art rake that will be deployed for short distances to cover cities around 100 kilometres apart, news agency PTI reported.

Is the Vande Bharat Metro poised to become the primary transportation mode in Mumbai, replacing the local trains that currently serve as its lifeline? Last week, the senior official of the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) announced that the Railway Board has approved the procurement of 238 Vande Bharat Metro trains specifically for Mumbai.

This significant infrastructure development is expected to result in the replacement of Mumbai's local trains. According to the railway authorities, the Vande Bharat Metro will be an advanced train system designed for covering short distances, connecting cities that are approximately 100 kilometers apart, news agency PTI reported.

More details about Vande Bharat metro

A MRVC official said these 238 rakes of Vande Metro (Suburban) will be procured under the ambitious Mumbai Urban Transport Project-III (MUTP-III) and 3A (MUTP-3A), which are being helmed by the Railway ministry and the Maharashtra government to augment the capacity of the metropolis' suburban train network.