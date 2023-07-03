With the opening of this railway line commuters will be able to cover the distance from Uran to CSMT in approximately one hour and 45 minutes through Mumbai local trains.

The ongoing groundwork for a suburban train line connecting Uran in Navi Mumbai to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai is expected to end soon. The long-delayed railway track is likely to open for Mumbai local trains by July 15, according to reports.

Built-in two phases, the train line covers a distance of 26.7 kilometres. The first phase of the project, which started in 2018, connected the line between Kharkopar and Nerul/Belapur, covering 12.4km.

Meanwhile, the second part of the project, which includes the remaining 14.3 km, was started after some delay and is now expected to be opened for commercial use soon. It is pertinent to note that the new corridor will improve connectivity for the commuters of Navi Mumbai. This stretch will be crucial for commuters from Navi Mumbai, as it will enhance connectivity to the upcoming international airport in the area.

The new corridor will significantly reduce the travel time between CSMT and Uran. With the start of this railway line, commuters will be able to cover the distance from Uran to CSMT in Mumbai locals in approximately one hour and 45 minutes. The entire stretch will cover a total of five stations of the Kharkopar-Urban section, along with two major bridges and 41 small bridges. The route will also include two roads under bridges and four roads over bridges.

According to reports, the line was scheduled to be completed a year ago, but it got delayed due to massive objections from locals in the surrounding villages over compensation issues over land acquisition.