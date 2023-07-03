CNBC TV18
Mumbai CSMT-Uran railway line likely to become operational by July 15

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 5:47:58 PM IST (Published)

With the opening of this railway line commuters will be able to cover the distance from Uran to CSMT in approximately one hour and 45 minutes through Mumbai local trains.

The ongoing groundwork for a suburban train line connecting Uran in Navi Mumbai to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai is expected to end soon. The long-delayed railway track is likely to open for Mumbai local trains by July 15, according to reports.

Built-in two phases, the train line covers a distance of 26.7 kilometres. The first phase of the project, which started in 2018, connected the line between Kharkopar and Nerul/Belapur, covering 12.4km.
