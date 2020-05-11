  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Travel
Healthcare

MHA issues guidelines for movement of passengers by trains; only those with e-tickets to be allowed

Updated : May 11, 2020 02:59 PM IST

According to the notification issued by MHA, the movement of passenger, driver of vehicle and transporting passengers will be allowed on basis of confirmed e-ticket.
All passengers will be screened at railway stations and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train, the notification said.
On Sunday, the Indian Railways said it will restart 15 pairs of trains (30 journeys) to select cities from May 12.
MHA issues guidelines for movement of passengers by trains; only those with e-tickets to be allowed

You May Also Like

Tata Motors shares rise 10% after it shelves plan to raise Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs

Tata Motors shares rise 10% after it shelves plan to raise Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs

Glenmark launches 3-in-1 inhaler for COPD patients in India

Glenmark launches 3-in-1 inhaler for COPD patients in India

General Atlantic looking to invest between $1-1.5 billion in the consumer tech space

General Atlantic looking to invest between $1-1.5 billion in the consumer tech space

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement