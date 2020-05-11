Healthcare MHA issues guidelines for movement of passengers by trains; only those with e-tickets to be allowed Updated : May 11, 2020 02:59 PM IST According to the notification issued by MHA, the movement of passenger, driver of vehicle and transporting passengers will be allowed on basis of confirmed e-ticket. All passengers will be screened at railway stations and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train, the notification said. On Sunday, the Indian Railways said it will restart 15 pairs of trains (30 journeys) to select cities from May 12. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365