MHA issues guidelines for movement of passengers by trains; only those with e-tickets to be allowed

As the Indian Railways restart train services from Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued guidelines for movement of passengers by trains. According to the notification issued by MHA, the movement of passenger, driver of vehicle and transporting passengers will be allowed on basis of confirmed e-ticket.

All passengers will be screened at railway stations and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train, the notification said.

Here are the other protocols issued by MHA:

All passengers will be provided with hand sanitizer at the entry and exit points at the station and in coaches.

All passengers will be wearing face masks at entry and during the travel.

During boarding and travel, all passengers will have to observe social distancing.

On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to health protocols.

Movement of trains will be permitted by Ministry of Railways, in a graded manner, in consultation with Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and MHA. Train schedule; protocols for booking, entry and movement of passengers; and coach service specifications will be widely publicized by MoR.

On Sunday, the Indian Railways said it will restart 15 pairs of trains (30 journeys) to select cities from May 12. Booking will open at 4 pm on May 11 on the IRCTC website.

The trains will run connect Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneshwar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.