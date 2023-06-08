MC Exclusive : Bengaluru airport's Terminal 2 to handle all international flight operations from September 1

"ORAT programme is already underway, which involves conducting trials with all airlines and ground handling companies and testing all the systems. So by the time we move in, the staff will have already undergone extensive training. They will be well-acquainted with the floors, routes, and various other aspects, guaranteeing a seamless operation right from day one," said Marar.

Starting from September 1, all international flight operations at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be shifted to the recently launched Terminal 2 (T2).

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Hari Marar, MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), which operates KIA, said, "International operations will be completely relocated to T2, while Terminal 1 (T1) will exclusively serve as a domestic terminal.

September 1 is the firm date for the collective transition of all international airlines from T1 to T2. The transition will not be carried out in phases, as immigration counters and customs office need to be set up. At midnight on August 31, all international traffic will be shifted to T2. This overnight transition is quite exciting".