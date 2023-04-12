The world's largest hotel chain, Marriott International, plans to expand to at least 10 new cities in India in the next two years. "We are in 40 cities today, that should be 50 cities or more by 2025. And maybe what is exciting to me is that results in us creating 10,000 new jobs across India," Anthony Capuano, President & CEO of Marriott International, told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday.

Between opened and planned hotels in the pipelines, the company is looking at expanding to a total of 250 hotels in India by 2025, he said.

Marriott International has 30 brands and over 8,000 properties located in 139 countries. At present, it has 140 hotels in India.

Talking about the company's developmental strategy in India, Capuano said that their objective is to ensure they have the right product in any market for any trip purpose for their travellers. "We have got to continue to stay focused on the domestic market which is strong and growing. I had the good fortune to spend a bit of time with India's tourism minister and one of the things we talked about is the importance, as an industry and certainly from Marriott's perspective, to continue to tell the story globally of what a rich and diverse set of experiences the country offers," he said, adding that Marriott wants to offer ensure lodging offerings in all of these destinations.

Travelling trends

Post the COVID-19 pandemic, a new travelling trend has emerged — 'bleisure', which basically blends business and leisure travel.

"We talked about this (blended travel) a bit in our fourth-quarter earnings call. The fact that Thursday and Sunday were days of the week that were covered most quickly, I think the is the best empirical data that supports the idea that more and more visitors are blending business and leisure travel or leisure and group travel. That's great news for our industry and it is a trend I continue to see in the future," he said.

Capuano said that leisure was a rapidly growing segment even before the pandemic and Marriott was thinking of expanding along the lines as well. Not just regarding physical characteristics of the hotels but also about how to programme fitness and spa, how to evolve its food and beverage offerings, etc. This, he said, has now been accelerated by this blended trip phenomenon.

"I think we will continue to aggressively grow the resort portfolio. We will continue, even in city centre hotels, to think of that traveller who shows up even on a Tuesday — Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday wearing business clothes, Friday comes downstairs in flip-flops and shorts. How do we have the service offering and the mindset of our associates pivot as that customer's trip purpose does?" he said.

Business forecast for 2023

The Marriott International CEO said their forecast for 2023 is continued strong growth. "We gave a relatively large per average room (PAR) growth globally — 6-11 percent — 100 or 200 bps more than the wider range typically," he said.

Capuano added that he was recently in Boston meeting with the stakeholders and he was asked all the right questions — given the interest rate environment, the socio-political instability in certain areas of the world, doesn't he see an end to this tremendous arc of recovery? And the answer is we don't see it in the data yet. The first quarter should be really really strong. We continue to see really strong bookings," he added.

