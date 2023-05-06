Manipur violence: IndiGo waives off cancellation fee on Imphal-bound flights, more details here

IndiGo further announced that it will operate two special additional flights from Imphal to Kolkata on Saturday, May 6 in the wake of the prevailing situation in Manipur.

As tensions prevail in violence-hit Manipur, IndiGo announced on Saturday that it will waive off the rescheduling and cancellation charges on flights to and from Imphal from May 4 to May 7. The airlines added that it will operate two special additional flights from Imphal to Kolkata on Saturday, May 6 in the wake of the prevailing situation in Manipur.

Violence in Manipur

Violence first erupted in Torbung area in Churachandpur district during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) on Wednesday this week to protest the demand of Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The march was organised by tribals -- including Nagas and Kukis -- after the Manipur High Court asked the state government last month to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the demand for ST status by the Metei community.

During the march in Torbung, an armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts, which escalated the violence throughout the state, police said.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of the population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals, who include Nagas and Kukis, account for another 40 per cent of the population and live mostly in the hill districts which surround the Valley.

Encounters in Churachandpur

An encounter took place at Saiton in Churachandpur district between the security forces and the militants in which four militants were gunned down, the police said. Five hill-based militants were killed and two India Reserve Battalion jawans were injured in two separate encounters in Churachandpur district on Friday night, police said.

Internet suspended, train and flight services affected

> Trains to Manipur have been cancelled with immediate effect on Friday due to the prevailing in the state, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said.

> Internet services remain suspended in Manipur after the government directed service providers like Reliance JioFiber, Airtel Xtreme, BSNL etc to bar broadband and data services for five days. The direction was issued on Thursday.

> Nearly 10,000 soldiers from the Army and the Assam Rifles have been deployed in the state which was rocked by clashes since Wednesday between the Meitei community, which mainly live in Imphal Valley, and Naga and Kuki tribals who are inhabitants of the hill districts.