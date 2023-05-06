English
Manipur violence: IndiGo waives off cancellation fee on Imphal-bound flights, more details here

By Daanish Anand  May 6, 2023 1:02:51 PM IST (Updated)

IndiGo further announced that it will operate two special additional flights from Imphal to Kolkata on Saturday, May 6 in the wake of the prevailing situation in Manipur.

As tensions prevail in violence-hit Manipur, IndiGo announced on Saturday that it will waive off the rescheduling and cancellation charges on flights to and from Imphal from May 4 to May 7. The airlines added that it will operate two special additional flights from Imphal to Kolkata on Saturday, May 6 in the wake of the prevailing situation in Manipur.

Violence in Manipur
Violence first erupted in Torbung area in Churachandpur district during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) on Wednesday this week to protest the demand of Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
ALSO READ | Manipur violence: 11,000 civilians evacuated, state-bound trains and flights halted
