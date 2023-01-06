Despite urinating on a female co-passenger, the accused Shankar Mishra was banned for mere 30 days
Days after a passenger in the business class of the New York-New Delhi Air India flight urinated on an elderly woman in November 2022, another mid-air urinating incident was reported. A man on a Paris-Delhi bound Air India flight urinated on a woman passenger’s blanket.
Air India banned the passenger from the first incident for 30 days, reported the incident to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and set up a probe.
Shankar Mishra, the accused in the first incident, was banned only for 30 days. Mishra is the vice president of the India Chapter of American multinational financial services and is currently absconding, according to reports.
On the other hand, almost exactly two years ago Indian comedian Kunal Kamra was put on a no-fly list by IndiGo, Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet for “heckling” journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight. So what exactly are the rules when it comes to unruly behaviour aboard a plane?
DCGA’s rules for disruptive behaviour
In 2017, the Ministry of Civil Aviation unveiled its draft rules for a national no-fly list. Earlier, suspending unruly passengers was left up to the discretion of the airline and the civil aviation watchdog on a case-to-case basis. The rules were formulated after Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad assaulted an Air India staffer on a flight in 2017.
Level 1 offences include actions like inappropriate physical gestures, verbal harassment and unruly inebriation. Level 1 offences could result in a passenger being put on a no-fly list for up to 3 months.
Level 2 behaviour includes physically abusive behaviour along the lines of pushing, kicking, slapping and more. This kind of behaviour can result in a ban of up to 6 months.
Level 3 offences can be life-threatening behaviour like murderous actions (choking someone, murderous assault) and damaging any aircraft systems. These actions are punishable by a ban that lasts for at least 2 years and can be extended for a lifetime.
In certain cases, the passenger may even be arrested immediately upon landing at their destination.
In addition, the Ministry of Home Affairs also provides a list to the DCGA of individuals who are national security threats and are indefinitely put on no-fly lists.
Whenever a passenger engages in any unruly behaviour, the pilot-in-command of the flight reports it to the airline. The airline then must investigate the incident and hand out punishment accordingly. The passenger can seek redressal against any such bans within 60 days of a decision by the airline’s committee. If the airline doesn’t come to a decision within 30 days then the charge against the passenger is dropped. Other airlines do not have to add a passenger to their no-fly list based on a different airline's decision but are free to do so.