MakeMyTrip develops Traveller's Map of India to boost tourism to offbeat destinations

Flight bookings platform and online travel company MakeMyTrip announced on Sunday said it has partnered with the Tourism Ministry to develop the Traveller’s Map of India, a microsite that will showcase over 600 destinations beyond the country's popular travel hotspots.

The Traveller's Map of India, developed by MakeMyTrip is in line with the government's DekhoApnaDesh programme. It provides an interactive platform for travellers to discover wonderful destinations within the country, the company said in a statement.

"This thoughtfully curated microsite has been designed in line with the Government of India's visionary 'DekhoApnaDesh' programme," MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

The company looked through India's travel search history. With millions of visitors using the platform every month to curate must-see destinations across India, MMT said. The company selected destinations that are lesser-known or are known by very few people. These destinations will be displayed using tags like adventure, wildlife, heritage, mountains and beaches etc, to help travellers explore their preferred travel category.

"The Traveller's Map of India reflects the voice of almost every Indian traveller which makes it aptly commemorative of August 15th," Business Today quoted co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip Rajesh Magow as saying. "We have always championed for the diversity of India's tourism offerings and wanted to push the envelope of discovery further. What better way to do this than to empower every Indian to be a spokesperson for the country's cultural, historic, natural and geographical marvels," he added.

Magow lamented that this move "reaffirms our faith in our mission to exteriorise India as the most sought-after Tourism destination in the world".

Meanwhile, Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy welcomed MakeMyTrip's initiative to present India's diverse destinations and promote domestic tourism. "We invite more such initiatives to realise our collective dream of showcasing our country to the world," he said, the Times of India reported.

