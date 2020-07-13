  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Travel
Travel

Life after Zoom: Corporate travel agents plot safe return to business trips

Updated : July 13, 2020 03:07 PM IST

Travellers are moving away from cheaper online bookings to seek counsel from experienced consultants amid a slow but growing rebound in the corporate travel industry.
New Zealand, which emerged from lockdown in May, is already back to half of last year's domestic booking levels, said Jamie Pherous, managing director of Brisbane-based Corporate Travel Management Ltd (CTM).
Life after Zoom: Corporate travel agents plot safe return to business trips

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher as IT stocks, RIL jumps; financials weigh

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher as IT stocks, RIL jumps; financials weigh

A washout quarter? MOSL expects Nifty earnings to fall 41% in Q1. Here are its top picks

A washout quarter? MOSL expects Nifty earnings to fall 41% in Q1. Here are its top picks

Tata Consumer Products agreement end: Over 1,000 jobs may be lost, say distributors

Tata Consumer Products agreement end: Over 1,000 jobs may be lost, say distributors

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement